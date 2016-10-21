Charlestown couple get five years in jail, $1.8M fines for ganja
Hubert Nathaniel Bartholomew and Rushelle Gittens, who were charged last year with having over a kilo and a half of marijuana for trafficking at their Charlestown home, were sentenced to five years in jail yesterday.
The charge against Bartholomew and Gittens stated that on August 22, at Howes Street, Charlestown, they were found with 1.550 kilogrammes of cannabis in their possession for trafficking.
When presenting her decision yesterday, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan stated that she had found
