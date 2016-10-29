Private sector urges president to act on crime
Describing the crime situation as of “national concern,” the Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday called on the president and the government to not only publicly admit there is a problem but to send a strong signal to criminals that crime will not be tolerated.
“Our citizens are traumatized by fear of almost every day having a gun pointed at them with criminal intent. Our businesses, our banks, our tourism industry and our everyday lives are under threat. This is not the good life. It is time that our President intervenes,” PSC Chairman Edward Boyer said at a press conference yesterday.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
