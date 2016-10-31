PPP/C parliament motion seeks audit of city, parking meters deal

Friday’s sitting of the National Assembly will hear a motion in the name of PPP/C MP Irfaan Ali calling for an immediate forensic audit into the Georgetown City Council including the controversial parking meter project.

Debate on the motion could prove interesting as the Alliance for Change (AFC), the junior partner in the governing coalition, has signalled that its position on the matter will be decided by the Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan, who has said he is against the parking meters contract.