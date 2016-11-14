US$20m Mandela Avenue hotel, mall taking shape

Construction of a US$20m hybrid Hotel and Shopping Mall is taking shape on Mandela Avenue and is expected to be completed by late 2018.

Foundation works for the R&S Investment Inc’s “Orchid Garden and Mall” started in 2015, next to the Chinese Embassy and steel frames have been erected for the six-storey building.

Managing Director of Operations, Charles Wallerson told Stabroek News last week that the US$20 million investment was initially pegged at US$10 million but stakeholders reviewed the project and a decision was taken for the inclusion of a hotel.