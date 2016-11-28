Diamond domestic violence suspect shot resisting arrest – police
The police today said that a male domestic violence suspect who assaulted and tried to disarm an armed police constable, was early this morning shot to his right elbow, at Diamond, EBD.
The suspect’s wife, Lashay Saul, 23 yrs. of Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD., went to the Golden Grove Police Station and lodged a domestic violence report against the man who she alleged is a habitual abuser.
As a result, the police say that two police constables, one armed with Service Revolver and six rounds accompanied the victim to her home about 1:30 am, where the suspect was contacted and told of the allegation to which he admitted.
He was arrested but resisted, held on to the armed constable and grabbed his firearm. In the process, the police said a round was discharged and struck the suspect’s left elbow. He was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was treated and sent away. He is presently in custody as investigators are working to complete their case file on the matter.
