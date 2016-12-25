Linden siblings face first Christmas without mother
Every day, 19-year-old Shemeka Campbell gets up at around 4 am, prepares her younger siblings for school and heads out to the family shop where she remains until after dark, catching a dollar to help the family survive.
“I does get up and cook. My other sister would help press the school clothes then I would go downstairs bathe them and bathe myself at the same time and then carry them out to school. Sometimes when I know they late I would put them in a car and I would go to the shop and open up and start selling.”
Most times when she gets home her siblings are …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
