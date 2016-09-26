New Tendering and Quotation procedure required to end abuse of state funds

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Elections Commission unveiling by the Auditor General is nothing new. A person at Gecom has been at the centre of these irregularities for a while which has seen the quotes of traditional stationery and office business specialists being used as a basis for awards to other suppliers.

When the Auditor General has finished he may want to investigate the Central Bank preference for a certain stationery supplier irrespective of any other considerations, and further afield other Government Departments and their preferred suppliers.

Only a new clearly defined Tendering and Quotation procedure that is available by electronic means to all suppliers and with transparency in the selection of bidders will see the abuse of State funds come to an end.

Yours faithfully,

(Name and address supplied)