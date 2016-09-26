New Tendering and Quotation procedure required to end abuse of state funds
Dear Editor,
The Guyana Elections Commission unveiling by the Auditor General is nothing new. A person at Gecom has been at the centre of these irregularities for a while which has seen the quotes of traditional stationery and office business specialists being used as a basis for awards to other suppliers.
When the Auditor General has finished he may want to investigate the Central Bank preference for a certain stationery supplier irrespective of any other considerations, and further afield other Government Departments and their preferred suppliers.
Only a new clearly defined Tendering and Quotation procedure that is available by electronic means to all suppliers and with transparency in the selection of bidders will see the abuse of State funds come to an end.
Yours faithfully,
(Name and address supplied)
More in Letters
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex
-
Cop charged with taking bribes
-
Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher
Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
East Canje woman jailed over cocaine in suitcases
15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Woman shot in crossfire between cop, fleeing bandit
Comments
About these comments