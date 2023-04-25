Procurement commission seminar for suppliers, contractors on May 31

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) will host a One-Day Training Seminar for Suppliers and Contractors on Wednesday 31st May, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel, Providence, East Bank Demerara.
The PPC in a release yesterday noted that it is mandated by Article 212AA(1)(b) of the Constitution and as enabled by S.17(2) of the Procurement Act, to organize training seminars among suppliers, contractors and public bodies with the aim of promoting awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process.