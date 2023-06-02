Procurement body hosts training seminar for suppliers, contractors

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) held a one-day training seminar for suppliers and contractors at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Wednesday.

A release from the PPC said that the event saw “a grand turnout” from suppliers and contractors across the country. Opening remarks were delivered by the Chairperson of the PPC, Pauline Chase as well as the Country Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank, Lorena Solorzano Salazar.

Presentations were also delivered by officials from the PPC and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.