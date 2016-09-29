Defective lights on the East Coast road should be replaced

Dear Editor,

A few years ago the western section of the East Coast corridor was a very picturesque scene at night as all the road lights were in working condition and there seemed to be a maintenance programme in place to replace any defective or damaged units.

Much comfort was derived from the installation of these lights as security, road safety and night visibility were appreciated by the road users who plied this route. However, over the last eighteen months there seems to have been a total neglect of a maintenance schedule as there now seem to be as many non-working lights as ones that are actually operational.

A few nights ago while on my way home I saw a young lady in the vicinity of the former Medex building frantically seeking assistance after her motor vehicle got a punctured tyre. Out of concern and basic courtesy, I readily rendered assistance and she spared no words to express her gratitude.

I am therefore appealing once again to the relevant authorities to have these issues rectified so that we could keep our roads safe.

I have not to date seen any evidence that suggests that our national budget has curtailed any such activity so I am humbly appealing to the relevant authorities to have our lights restored.

Yours faithfully,
Alex Edwards

 

More in Letters

default placeholder

The high volume of ‘emergency’ works in Region 6 should be investigated

default placeholder

Dialling incorrectly

default placeholder

Building apartments in the housing schemes is the wrong approach

default placeholder

Will Granger bring justice to Guyanese by taking action over the importation of stone from Suriname?

default placeholder

The procurement process of UNDP Guyana is not consistent with transparency

default placeholder

There should be a museum of photography in the National Park

default placeholder

Full transcript

default placeholder

Guyana has failed to employ an effective campaign to pressure the UN Secretary-General into making a decision on the Venezuela controversy

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. A police officer attempts to escort Rushelle Gittens out of the court compound

    Woman threatens to kill cop at city court complex

  3. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  4. Colin Rodney

    Cop charged with taking bribes

  5. Citizens fleeing country due to crime, IAC says

  6. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  7. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  8. 15-year-old charged with murdering suspect in sister’s abuse

  9. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

L-R- Minister Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Minister Carl Greenidge. Partly hidden is Director of Protocol, Ministry of the Presidency, Col. Francis Abraham (GINA photo)

Greenidge performing duties of PM

20160928clean

Jenman House clock being repaired

Road safety: St Pius Primary School’s Road Safety Patrol pupils helping peers cross the street after school yesterday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Road safety

US President Barack Obama (left) with Guyana’s Ambassador Dr Riyad Insanally (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Dr Insanally accredited as Ambassador to the US 

Heading home along Dennis Street on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Three on a bike

Students catching up before heading home on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Keno George)

Discussing the day’s events?

20160925demlife

Demerara Mutual Life hosts anniversary dental outreach, health fair