GPL workers were Professional

Dear Editor,

On Wednesday, September 28, GPL undertook to replace two power poles in Pike Street, Kitty.

I wish to congratulate these workers for the way the work was done. Total respect was shown to residents in the immediate area of work.

As is usual among men working, there was the normal banter with each other, but no indecent language was heard at any time.

After they left life went back to normal. There is a wash bay in the area, and there was noise from the equipment and the usual indecent language from the operator and his friends.

Thanks again to the GPL workers for their professionalism.

Yours faithfully,

A Benjamin