Den Amstel edge Eagles to stay unbeaten

—WDFA Stag Beer League…

Den Amstel maintained their unbeaten run in Stag Beer sponsored West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League, overcoming Eagles 3-2 yesterday at the Den Amstel ground.

The contest, played in front of a sizeable crowd, got off to the worst possible start for the home side as Eagles took the lead in the sixth minute through a Alonzo Henry conversion.

The hosts equalised through Alister Lynch who found the back of the net in the 19th minute. Den Amstel then grabbed the lead for the first time in the affair as Kevon Ward made his presence felt with a goal in the 32nd minute.

