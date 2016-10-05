Inter Guiana Games launched

Despite the confirmed non-participation of French Guyana, the 2016 edition of the Inter-Guiana Games was officially launched yesterday by the National Sports Commission (NSC) at the entity’s Homestretch Avenue Headquarters.

The event, which will run from October 21st-23rd, will feature seven sporting disciplines, basketball, volleyball, track and field, badminton, futsal, table tennis and swimming.

Ivan Persaud, Chairman of the NSC, said yesterday that the event seeks to