Wins for Richard Ishmael, Saints, Friendship and Hope

The Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL) continued yesterday with wins for Richard Ishmael, St Stanislaus, Friendship and Hope.

At Bourda, Richard Ishmael beat Kingston by 51 runs. Batting first, the winning side was dismissed for 125 in 24.5 overs, with Juspice Jones and Brandon Ramnarine scoring 18 and 17, respectively. Meshack Soffleigh (2/14) and Jonathan St Hill (2/43) were the wicket takers for Kingston High, who in reply, were bundled out for 74 in 17.2 overs. Bowling for Richard Ishmael, Jones returned figures of 5 for 15.

At Demerara Cricket Club Ground, St. Stanislaus batted