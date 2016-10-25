Four-day tour a success but more consistency needed, warns West

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka, CMC – Head coach Graeme West believes West Indies A have proven they have what is required to play at the highest level is urging more consistency from the unit, in the wake of their series defeat to Sri Lanka last week.

West Indies A opened the three-match four-day “Test” series with a loss when they went down by seven wickets in Colombo but rebounded superbly in the second game in Pallekele to pull off a crushing 333-run victory. However, they failed to keep their momentum and surrendered the series with a disappointing 138-run loss here in the final contest.

“Overall the guys did very well. To win the second game was a fantastic achievement, particularly the size of the victory against a side that was full of guys with Test match experience,” West said.

Shimron Hetmeyer
Shimron Hetmeyer

“The disappointments would be just small periods of play where we made a few mistakes and certainly in the third and final game, we didn’t really learn from the mistakes we made previously.”

He added: “The frustrating part of the final game was that the Sri Lankans didn’t have to play that well to beat us. None of their batters made hundreds [and] of their bowlers the spinners only really got into the game in the final session when we were in a quite a bit of trouble.”

West Indies A got encouraging performances from left-hander Vishaul Singh who struck an excellent 161 in the second “Test”, to finish the series with 324 runs at an average of 64.

Left-hander Vishaul Singh scored heavily in the series to average 64.
Left-hander Vishaul Singh scored heavily in the series to average 64.

Captain Shamarh Brooks was also among the runs, gathering a half-century in every game to finish with 249 runs at an average of nearly 50, while wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton narrowly missed out on a hundred with 99 in Pallekele. West Indies Under-19 captain Shimron Hetmyer also shone with 94 in the final “Test” here and West said several of the players had done well to advance their causes. “There’s a lot to take forward. A number of the players have certainly demonstrated, following on from good performances in the PCL (Professional Cricket League), that they have the ability and quality to play at the international level,” he noted.

“Overall, we just needed to be a little more consistent in all departments to be a little bit more successful, and [need] for three for four players to really sort of say to the selectors that [they] are worth a place in the Test squad.”

West Indies A and the hosts are contesting a three-match one-day series which bowled off here yesterday. The game was halted prematurely by rain and will continue on today’s reserve day.

More in Sports

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite gathers runs through the off-side during his top score of 67 on the fourth day of the second Test against Pakistan yesterday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

Miracle needed as defeat looms large for Windies

default placeholder

West hoping on big total to pressure Sri Lankans

Roddy Estwick

Estwick urges positive approach from batsman on final day

default placeholder

Road-kill Australia will lift at home, says Smith

default placeholder

Ronaldo and Messi go head-to-head for Ballon d’Or again

default placeholder

Cavs, Warriors once again favored to contest Finals

default placeholder

Russia fires deputy sports minister involved in doping scandal

From left: Gavin Todd, Aleem Hussain, Kalyan Tiwari, Avinash Persaud, Balgobin Ragnauth, Clarence Perry (Demerara Mutual representative),  Parmanand Persaud and Club President Oncar Ramroop.

Ragnauth wins Demerara Life Medal Play tournament

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Fast food lovers inside KFC yesterday

    KFC back in business

  2. Back in court: In this Keno George composite photo, Barry Dataram (left) and his wife Anjanie Boodnarine at court yesterday to answer three charges including fleeing the jurisdiction.

    Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges

  3. Ameer Abdool Subrati

    Man dies after bandits target overseas-based couple at Herstelling

  4. Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling

  5. Barry Dataram

    Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people

  6. The building housing the home and grocery

    Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired

  7. Bharrat Jagdeo

    Crime has never been this bad – Jagdeo

  8. Alimudeen Gobin’s demolished house

    Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village

  9. The ganja found in Prashad Nagar (Police photo)

    Police find 52 lbs of ganja in Prashad Nagar house


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161025-frontmg_2194

Back to basics

20161025stadium25

Work continues on pitches at Providence

ffpdon1

Food for the Poor donates agricultural tools

20161023rolling

Tyre rolling is still fun

Demerara Mutual presented eight bursary awards to policyholders’ children who were successful at the 2016 National Grade Six Assessment at its 19th Annual Bursary Award function which was held on October 17, 2016. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard B Fields made the presentation of bursaries valued at $11,000 each, according to a press release from Demerara Mutual. The Most Outstanding Student this year was Mark Bentick who was awarded a place at Bishops’ High School and the Runner Up Student was Azarya Willis who was awarded a place at St Stanislaus College. The other bursary recipients were Princess Patterson, Kayla Mc Allister, Daniel Seaford, Tiffiann Henry, Grace Browne and Shan Norton. These awardees will receive $11,000 per year for the next five years until they complete their secondary education.

Demerara Mutual bursary awards

UK based Guyanese Anthony Price (centre) posing with members of the Trafalgar United FC, inclusive of Club Coordinator Yvette Price, after a simple presentation of football kits and equipment at the No. #30 Ground in West Coast of Berbice. The presentation was done on behalf of Pastey Farr of Sainsbury’s Supermarket in Winchester, England.

Anthony Price donates football gear

This three-storey wooden building on Waterloo Street is being demolished after it was listed by the Mayor and City Council to be torn down.

Coming down

The recipients of the Courts university scholarships, standing with Representatives of Courts Guyana Inc.

Courts awards UG scholarships