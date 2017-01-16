Almond Beach in north west battered by high waves
- erosion reported, around 900 coconut trees lost
Abnormal tides and waves have caused flooding and erosion at Almond Beach, North West District, posing a threat to livelihoods and the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is engaging the authorities to have around 20 residents relocated to higher ground.
“Right now, we at the RDC are trying to have the people relocated to safer grounds because the area is very risky and dangerous for the people,” Brentnol Ashley, Chairman of the Region 1 RDC told Stabroek News yesterday in a telephone interview.
On Friday last, the Barima/Waini community began to experience flash flooding as a result of high waves. Ashley told Stabroek News that on Friday the water level was up to waist height but when he visited on Saturday, the water level
