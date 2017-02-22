CHPA signs contracts for model homes

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) yesterday signed 14 contracts for the construction of low, middle and moderate income houses which will be on display at its “ Housing Solution 2017 and Beyond Exhibition” set for 1st-5th May at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara.

According to a GINA release, Minister within the Ministry of Communities, with responsibility for housing, Valerie Adams-Patterson presided over the signing of the contracts, between CHPA and the selected contractors. The minister explained that the authority is seeking to create a long-lasting model village that the public can visit and appreciate the government’s “new” housing ideas for 2017 and beyond.

“We want to show Guyana what is our way forward in the housing sector…we are setting up a what we call a model village… the public can go to that location, see different housing model homes and different types of building materials used,” the minister was quoted in the press release.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.