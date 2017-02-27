Drone rules in effect from today

Starting today, persons who operate drones and other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) weighing more than 7 kg will have to apply to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for permission to fly them.

“No person shall operate an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Guyana airspace without having first received written permission from the Civil Aviation Authority, unless such a vehicle is operating in accordance with Paragraph 13” of the new rules, a full page notice, in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, from the GCAA stated to owners and operators of unmanned and aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Paragraph thirteen of the new rules reads: "A person operating an unmanned aerial vehicle, weighing seven (7) kg or less, which is not being used for aerial work or any other commercial activity, and is not carrying any equipment capable of transmitting or receiving any information other than that required to control the vehicle in flight: