PAHO hiring policy favours non-smokers
As part of its mandate to control the use of tobacco in order to minimize its effect on populations, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/ World Health Organization (WHO) has instituted a hiring policy that favours non-smokers.
"Tobacco is the single most preventable cause of death in the world today. As tobacco use continues to rise in many parts of the world, it becomes increasingly more important that governments working jointly with civil society implement the mandates of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control to protect their citizens from tobacco and educate them about the dangers associated with its use," PAHO's website states.
