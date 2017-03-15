Restaurant owner charged over AK-47s

A restaurateur, who was arrested last Thursday after the police found two AK-47 rifles at his Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara, residence, was yesterday remanded to prison after being read a charge for the alleged illegal possession of the weapons.

Christopher Small called “Smallie”, 33 of Met-en-Meerzorg, West Coast Demerara was not required to plead to the indictable charge when he appeared before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court.

He was remanded to prison and the matter was adjourned to April 10.

Small was arrested last Thursday afternoon following the discovery of the two high-powered weapons at his home.

Stabroek News had previously reported that acting on information received, the police went to the residence of Small where he operates a fast food restaurant on the lower flat and conducted a search during which two AK-47 rifles and two empty magazines were found.

He was immediately taken into custody.