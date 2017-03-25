Driver cleared of causing ‘Six Head’ Lewis’ death
Driver Manx Powers, who was on trial for causing the death of former world champion boxer Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis, had the charge dismissed yesterday, when a court found that the police failed to prove its case against him.
Powers, of Campbellville Housing Scheme, was accused of driving PNN 596, on May 4, 2015, at New Hope Public Road, East Bank Demerara, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Lewis.
During yesterday’s ruling, Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore told the court that the prosecution led…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
Comments
About these comments