Driver cleared of causing ‘Six Head’ Lewis’ death

Driver Manx Powers, who was on trial for causing the death of former world champion boxer Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis, had the charge dismissed yesterday, when a court found that the police failed to prove its case against him.

Powers, of Campbellville Housing Scheme, was accused of driving PNN 596, on May 4, 2015, at New Hope Public Road, East Bank Demerara, in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Lewis.

During yesterday's ruling, Georgetown Magistrate Fabayo Azore told the court that the prosecution led

