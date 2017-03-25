Gov’t servicing Marriott loan
-as AHI, NICIL unable to do so
he Government of Guyana is presently servicing the loan owed by Atlantic Holdings Incorporated (AHI) to Republic Bank Limited (RBL) of Trinidad for the construction of the Marriott Hotel.
Minister of Finance Winston Jordan told reporters yesterday that neither AHI nor its loan guarantor, National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) can afford to service the US$15.25 million loan accessed for the construction of the hotel, which has forced government to absorb the biannual US$1.1 million in non-budgetary expenditure.
It has been reported before that Marriott is …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Queens man gets 2-6 years for hit-and-run death of Guyanese
Pastor on trial over rape of six-year-old
-
Bandit killed in Belvoir Court attack
US$ rate is $230 -manufacturers
Man shot dead during alleged attempt to ambush car occupants
-
‘It wasn’t me’
Smart City Solutions terminates employment of 60
-
Entry refused to tuna shipment
Who gave an American missionary permission to preach in Georgetown schools?
Comments
About these comments