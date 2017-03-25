Gov’t servicing Marriott loan

he Government of Guyana is presently servicing the loan owed by Atlantic Holdings Incorporated (AHI) to Republic Bank Limited (RBL) of Trinidad for the construction of the Marriott Hotel.

Minister of Finance Winston Jordan told reporters yesterday that neither AHI nor its loan guarantor, National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) can afford to service the US$15.25 million loan accessed for the construction of the hotel, which has forced government to absorb the biannual US$1.1 million in non-budgetary expenditure.

It has been reported before that Marriott is …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.