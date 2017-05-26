Time to repeal all archaic discriminatory laws

The Women and Gender Equality Commission (WGEC) yesterday called for the repeal of all archaic laws of a discriminatory nature even as it distanced itself from statements made by one of its commissioners, Nicole Cole on gay rights.

The statement by the WGEC will be seen as a call for the repeal of anti-buggery laws.

In a statement to the press, the WGEC noted that as a Human Rights Commission born out of the Constitutional Reform/Amendment process of 2001-2003 they are obligated to uphold all international treaties and conventions to which Guyana is a signatory.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In