Time to repeal all archaic discriminatory laws
– Women and Gender Equality Commission
The Women and Gender Equality Commission (WGEC) yesterday called for the repeal of all archaic laws of a discriminatory nature even as it distanced itself from statements made by one of its commissioners, Nicole Cole on gay rights.
The statement by the WGEC will be seen as a call for the repeal of anti-buggery laws.
In a statement to the press, the WGEC noted that as a Human Rights Commission born out of the Constitutional Reform/Amendment process of 2001-2003 they are obligated to uphold all international treaties and conventions to which Guyana is a signatory.
