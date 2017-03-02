Foreign teams for third annual Faye Joseph dominoes competition

The third annual Faye Joseph International Dominoes competition was launched yesterday at Joseph’s residence 1222 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt with the organisers announcing that the tournament has attracted teams from abroad.

According to Joseph, teams from Barbados, the United States of America, Puerto Rico, Antigua and the Dominican Republic, will throw down the gauntlet to the local teams in a bid to win the lucrative cash prizes at stake.