Foreign teams for third annual Faye Joseph dominoes competition
The third annual Faye Joseph International Dominoes competition was launched yesterday at Joseph’s residence 1222 Gaulding Place, South Ruimveldt with the organisers announcing that the tournament has attracted teams from abroad.
According to Joseph, teams from Barbados, the United States of America, Puerto Rico, Antigua and the Dominican Republic, will throw down the gauntlet to the local teams in a bid to win the lucrative cash prizes at stake.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Comments
About these comments