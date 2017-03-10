International Women’s Day celebrated with Women’s Sevens Rugby exhibition games

Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated the world over with thousands of events held by women’s networks which include global gatherings, conferences, award ceremonies, exhibitions, festivals, fun runs, corporate events, concert performances, etc.

Some of the rugby action involving the female ruggers at the National Park on International Women’s Day.
Some of the rugby action involving the female ruggers at the National Park on International Women’s Day.

This year, the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) played their part in observance of the day by staging exhibition rugby games involving the female ruggers at the National Park.

Celebrating with more than 2.2 million women and girls playing the game around the world, the GRFU exhibited Women’s Sevens Rugby at its best, as fans under their umbrellas witnessed powerful and pacing legs running through the mud, angles cut with precision, big tackles and raining tries.

This year’s campaign theme for IWD was #BeBoldForChange.

In the aftermath of the event, President of the GRFU, Peter Green urged the players to keep marketing the sport as the union strives to expand and develop the discipline in Guyana.  The local national team which is ranked 27 of 49 countries according to World Rugby, is set to compete this weekend in French Guiana, along with the U-19 15s Men’s National Team.

The Teams and respective management depart Guyana today, and will return on Monday.

 

 

 

 

More in Sports

WI tumble to worst-ever England defeat

default placeholder

CYCLING

Windies weren’t up to scratch- Holder

New Zealand vs South Africa

default placeholder

Caribbean Premier League

default placeholder

GHB/Smalta U14 League

default placeholder

Guyana ascends to 131st in FIFA’s latest rankings

Den Amstel Mash Football Championship

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  7. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas