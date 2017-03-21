Jaguars cruise to easy win

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC — Two-time defending champions Guyana Jaguars needed less than 45 minutes to brush aside Trinidad and Tobago Red Force by 10 wickets, and extend their lead at the top of the Regional four-day championship.

Resuming yesterday’s final day of the seventh round contest on three without loss and needing only a further 53 runs to win, Jaguars cruised to their target, with aggressive left-hander Shimron Hetmyer slamming 44 not out off 40 balls with seven fours and a six.

Rajindra Chandrika ended on 10 not out.

For Jaguars, it was their second straight win following the restart of the tournament, and their fourth overall.

In contrast, the loss was a major setback for Red Force who had revived their campaign in the last round with a comprehensive victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes.