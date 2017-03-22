Why the MSC ground?

The decision by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to stage the international fixture between the Golden Jaguars and CONCACAF Gold Cup bound Martinique in Linden on March 28th has left many pundits and fans baffled.

For the record, Guyana’s prior international encounter at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground occurred on May 19th 2011 with the locals edging Barbados 1-0. It is against this backdrop that questions must be asked, seeking answers for the reasons for such a decision.

The brilliant minds at the GFF need to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.