No indication of when ruling will be made on Seafield farmers’ challenge to revocation of leases

It is unclear when a decision will be handed down in the case brought by a group of Seafield, West Coast Berbice rice farmers, who have challenged the revocation of their land leases by President David Granger.

Philip Alexander Johnson, Rupert Blackman, Rawle Miller and Doreen Monah had visited Stabroek News over the weekend to issue an appeal for the court to deliver the awaited ruling.

Acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards, who heard arguments in the case, is yet to deliver her ruling, some six months after final arguments were submitted.

When this newspaper made contact with the administrative office of the Chief Justice and the Attorney General’s Chambers on Tuesday, it was told that the judge’s decision “is yet to be rendered.”….

