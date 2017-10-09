GECOM could have saved $3m on nippers/pliers purchase – audit report

Twenty-four hundred nippers/pliers which were procured by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) were delivered on April 23, 2015, five days before the contract was signed, according to a special investigation by the Office of the Auditor General, which has also concluded that $3m could have been saved if Klein pliers were bought instead.
This final report on the acquisition of the nippers is one of three that were recently completed and like the other two – one regarding the purchase of radio sets and another concerning the acquisition of ink toners and cartridges – police intervention was recommended. All three reports identify severe procurement breaches which will raise questions about what has been transpiring at GECOM. This report, which was submitted by the Auditor General on September 29, 2017 to Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield, relates to the purchase of the nippers in 2015.
According to the report which was seen by Stabroek News, in March 2015 requests for quotations (RFQ) were sent out by the Administrative Department to four suppliers for the unit cost of 203mm Klien pliers and 160mm Max steel narrow head diagonal nippers. However only Kanhai’s Guyana Electrical Company submitted quotations for both items. The other suppliers only quoted the price for the max steel narrow head diagonal nippers…..
Edghill queries gov’t policy on medical aid for families in dire need
Following the disclosure in Stabroek News that the government has allocated $6m in medical aid for former magistrate Fazil Azeez, PPP/C MP Juan Edghill has queried the government’s policy on assistance for families in dire need.
Ferocious Atlantic knocks out sections of wave wall
High-energy tides knocked out sections of the wave wall along Subryanville over the weekend and these were replaced yesterday with weightier barriers.
Guyana must never allow return of authoritarian rule – Ramkarran
The lesson of the restoration of democracy in October 1992 is that Guyana must never allow the return of authoritarian rule, according to commentator Ralph Ramkarran SC.
There has to be transition from ailing sugar
-Raffik calls for deep water harbour Opening the 13th Berbice Expo and Trade Fair on Friday, Business Minister Dominic Gaskin said there has to be a transition away from the ailing sugar industry and this will bring new opportunities.
Radio Mahdia hits the airwaves
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday commissioned Radio Mahdia 95.1FM in the compound of the Regional Executive Office.