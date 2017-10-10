Granger meeting ministries to advance public sector investment programme

In an effort to tackle the sloth in implementation under the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP), President David Granger now meets monthly with top officials of every ministry on the progress or lack thereof in critical projects, Finance Minister Winston Jordan disclosed yesterday.

Jordan hinted too that ongoing procurement problems and unreliable contractors may also be to blame for the lack of progress, which he maintained has not been “swept under the carpet.”

He said that he has been very upfront about low spending under the PSIP in mid-year reports and budget presentations…..