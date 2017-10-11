Trio remanded over murder of Bloomfield block maker

A 44-year-old cattle farmer, his 19-year-old labourer and a 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons were yesterday remanded over the murder of the Bloomfield block maker, whose suspected remains were discovered in two shallow graves in the Number 55 Village, Corentyne on Friday last.
Bharrat Ramsaywack, also known as `Bobby’, Mohanlall Suesankar, also known as `Razor Blade’ and the sixteen-year-old all appeared yesterday at the Springlands Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.
The charge read that the trio between October 2 and October 6 in Number 55 Village, Corentyne murdered Mahendra Ghanie, also known as `Sanjay’, 21…..
Former Wales sugar workers, families call for gov’t support due to impact of closure
Some former Wales sugar workers and their families yesterday called for government support due to the toll that the closure of the estate has taken on them and the community.
Four charged with murder of Industry handyman
Four men were last week charged with the murder of Industry handyman Hitram Ramchand.
Cops probing nude photo of recaptured massacre convict
The police have launched an investigation into the leaking of a nude photograph of Bartica massacre convict Mark Royden Williams, which was taken shortly after he was recaptured on Monday night.
Cops advised to charge suspects in murders of elderly women
The police yesterday received legal advice to charge the suspects held in connection with the murders of two elderly women, who were found bound and gagged in their South Road and Albert Street residence last week.
Indian company lone bidder for supply of drainage pumps
An Indian company has submitted the lone bid to supply the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) with nine fixed and five mobile high-capacity drainage pumps.