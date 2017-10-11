Trio remanded over murder of Bloomfield block maker

A 44-year-old cattle farmer, his 19-year-old labourer and a 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons were yesterday remanded over the murder of the Bloomfield block maker, whose suspected remains were discovered in two shallow graves in the Number 55 Village, Corentyne on Friday last.

Bharrat Ramsaywack, also known as `Bobby’, Mohanlall Suesankar, also known as `Razor Blade’ and the sixteen-year-old all appeared yesterday at the Springlands Magistrate Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh.

The charge read that the trio between October 2 and October 6 in Number 55 Village, Corentyne murdered Mahendra Ghanie, also known as `Sanjay’, 21…..