Parika supermarket robbers get four years

Handel Thom and Premchan Mohan, the two men who were captured by the police on Wednesday evening shortly after they robbed a supermarket at Parika, were yesterday each sentenced to four years in jail after they admitted to the crime.
Thom, 27, of Lot 15 Nabacalis Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara, and Premchan Mohan, 17, of Fisher Dam Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, were sentenced by Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where they both pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery.
Thom and Mohan admitted to using a gun to rob Jin Li-Luo, 37, a manager of a supermarket, located at Parika.
The police had previously said that their investigations revealed that the suspects entered the supermarket and made a purchase before one of them whipped out a handgun. The bandits demanded cash, which was handed over to them, and they made good their escape on foot.
They were arrested separately on Wednesday. One of the men was shot to his right foot when confronted by ranks, while the other was arrested later the same evening after the police acted on information they received.
Ex-Health Ministry PS sues gov’t for ‘wrongful dismissal’
Two years after being fired for his alleged failure to properly account for the delivery of drugs, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health Leslie Cadogan has sued the government for $36 million for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract.
State House hosted PNCR student award ceremony at president’s discretion -Harmon
President David Granger used his discretion to allow State House to be used as the venue for the presentation of bursary awards to students by the PNCR’s Burnham Educational Scholarship Trust, State Minister Joseph Harmon said yesterday.
Ram blasts bad spending by ‘big’ gov’t
Attorney and accountant Christopher Ram on Thurs-day criticised the David Granger administration for its mismanagement of public expenditure while having the largest single government in post-independence Guyana.
Man burnt in Bush Lot fire succumbs
Jaikarran Sahadeo, the Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice man who was burned in a fire that gutted his home early Wednesday morning, has succumbed.
Duncan’s challenge to public service commission suspension in limbo
With the life of the Public Service Commission coming to an end, the High Court is now awaiting word from former Chairman Carvil Duncan on whether he will opt to see out his challenge to his suspension by President David Granger.