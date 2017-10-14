Parika supermarket robbers get four years

Handel Thom and Premchan Mohan, the two men who were captured by the police on Wednesday evening shortly after they robbed a supermarket at Parika, were yesterday each sentenced to four years in jail after they admitted to the crime.

Thom, 27, of Lot 15 Nabacalis Sideline Dam, East Coast Demerara, and Premchan Mohan, 17, of Fisher Dam Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo, were sentenced by Magistrate Rushell Liverpool at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, where they both pleaded guilty to a charge of armed robbery.

Thom and Mohan admitted to using a gun to rob Jin Li-Luo, 37, a manager of a supermarket, located at Parika.

The police had previously said that their investigations revealed that the suspects entered the supermarket and made a purchase before one of them whipped out a handgun. The bandits demanded cash, which was handed over to them, and they made good their escape on foot.

They were arrested separately on Wednesday. One of the men was shot to his right foot when confronted by ranks, while the other was arrested later the same evening after the police acted on information they received.