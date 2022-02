A man is fortunate to still be alive after falling through the Parika wharf on the Essequibo River.

Premchan Panday told Stabroek News that on Tuesday, he disembarked the Bartica ferry and was walking onto the wharf to meet a friend when he fell through a wooden section and landed in the river.

As a result of the incident, the visibly-distressed man said he lost his vaccination card, $20,000 cash, and his cellphone, which all floated away.