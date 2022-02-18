Cop under close arrest over assault of disabled man in Region Eight

A police constable is currently under close arrest after he allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old disabled man at Orinduik, Region Eight during last week.

Deputy Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit, Stan Gouveia confirmed that the incident is currently being investigated by the Office of Professional Responsi-bility (OPR).

Stabroek News understands that Fergus Giles Henry of Kurukubaru, Region Eight was severely beaten last Thursday. He sustained injuries about his body including to his head and eye.