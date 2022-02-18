Police eradicate $90m cannabis farm at Gateroy Village

Police in Regional Division #6 yesterday eradicated an estimated $90 million worth of cannabis at a farm in Gateroy Village, Berbice River, and unearthed parcels of narcotics, along with firearms, stashed at Canje River, Berbice.
The Guyana Police Force in a statement said that police in Regional Division #6, went to Gateroy Village, Berbice River, where they conducted an eradication exercise. A field measuring approximately ten acres with some 115,000 cultivated plants measuring between 1 to 5 feet in height with a total weight of about 2,780 pounds, was discovered at the location.