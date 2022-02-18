Handyman saves Wismar school from major fire damage

Prompt action by a handyman and firefighters attached to the Linden fire station spared the Christianburg-Wismar Secondary School in Region Ten from major damage.

According to information reaching Stabroek News, at around 8:00 hours, a handyman attached to the school observed smoke coming from a classroom on the second flat.

He immediately investigated and saw a bookshelf in Classroom One on fire. Acting swiftly, he pushed it out of a window in an effort to curtail the spread of the fire and immediately summoned the fire service. Firefighters responded promptly and extinguished the fire.

This newspaper understands that the fire is of unknown origin. Teachers at the school were forced to dismiss classes due to the sudden fire. When contacted, Regional Education Officer Nichola Matthews informed that she had visited the site and was happy that nothing worse had happened to the school.

No one was injured during the fire and firefighters and police are currently investigating its origin.