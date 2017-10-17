Prima facie case made out against husband, other man – magistrate

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday found that a prima facie case had been made out against Anand Narine and Darrol Compton, who were both charged with the murder of Babita Sarjou.

During the continuation of the Preliminary Inquiry before the Chief Magistrate, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers closed his case against the two accused.

Subsequently, the Chief Magistrate informed the two men that based on the whole of the evidence presented by the prosecution, she was of the opinion that a prima facie case had been made out against the two of them.

She then asked each accused, if they wished to ….