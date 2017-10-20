Jagdeo declares non-co-operation with gov’t after GECOM decision

In the wake of President David Granger’s unilateral appointment of former Justice James Patterson as Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party has immediately pulled back from co-operation with the APNU+AFC government.

He has also promised to move to the local courts and the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), if necessary, to quash Granger’s decision, even as his party informs the citizenry and international community of actions he believes are unconstitutional.

“We will be talking to our people across the country as well as the members to decide what else we will do, but right now this government will not have our co-operation on any issue, any issue, until they start complying with our constitution,” Jagdeo told a press conference last night.

The Opposition Leader informed that on Tuesday afternoon….