Black Bush farmer loses home after suspected arson

A Black Bush Polder, Corentyne rice farmer yesterday put his losses at over $20 million after a fire, which he believes was the result of arson, destroyed his home.
Marvin Duncan, 78, of Lot 135 ‘A’ Zambia, Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder told Stabroek News that he and his wife, Claudette Duncan, 65, were heading to the Port Mourant Market when they received a message around 7.39 am yesterday that their two-storey house was engulfed by flames.
“My nephew call and say my house on fire. And I ask if he sure and he say, ‘Yes man, you house on fire’ and I tell them try to out it and I turn back from there and go Whim to call the fire tender,” Duncan said. “Whim call Rose Hall fire tender but they didn’t working and then later they call Corriverton but before Corriverton fire tender reach here, the house did already destroy,” he added…..
President’s reasons for rejecting nominees needed to justify Gecom appointment
The legality of President David Granger’s decision to proceed with the unilateral appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) is being questioned and the Bar Association of Guyana yesterday said his reasons for rejecting the 18 nominees submitted by the Opposition Leader should be publicly stated to defend his actions.
Lethem formally declared town
Lethem, in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), was on Friday formally declared a capital town and President David Granger used the occasion to call for cooperation at all levels of government, regardless of political affiliation, for the good of the region.
‘It was a misjudgment’
Although Sherod Duncan has been one of the most vocal proponents for accountability and transparency since his election to the Georgetown city council, he admits that he may have failed to adhere to the high standards he has set.
Women lawyers association disappointed over selection of Gecom chair without consensus
The Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL) yesterday voiced its “disappointment” that a candidate for the position of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) was not arrived at by consensus as envisaged by the Constitution of Guyana.
Human rights body blasts Granger’s Gecom decision
The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) yesterday accused President David Granger of abandoning the constitutionally-agreed process for the selection of the new Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman, while also questioning the suitability of retired judge James Patterson for the post.