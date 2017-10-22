Black Bush farmer loses home after suspected arson

A Black Bush Polder, Corentyne rice farmer yesterday put his losses at over $20 million after a fire, which he believes was the result of arson, destroyed his home.

Marvin Duncan, 78, of Lot 135 ‘A’ Zambia, Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder told Stabroek News that he and his wife, Claudette Duncan, 65, were heading to the Port Mourant Market when they received a message around 7.39 am yesterday that their two-storey house was engulfed by flames.

“My nephew call and say my house on fire. And I ask if he sure and he say, ‘Yes man, you house on fire’ and I tell them try to out it and I turn back from there and go Whim to call the fire tender,” Duncan said. “Whim call Rose Hall fire tender but they didn’t working and then later they call Corriverton but before Corriverton fire tender reach here, the house did already destroy,” he added…..