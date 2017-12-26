Gaming Authority still awaiting financial statements from SleepIn for casino application

As the Gaming Authority continues to review the application made by SleepIn International Hotel and Casino Inc. for a casino licence, the financial statements which the management of the establishment had volunteered are yet to be delivered.

“They asked for an opportunity to put in further financial documents. So far they have asked for two extensions to do that and they have not brought anything”, the Gaming Authority’s Chairman Roysdale Forde said last week.

Clifton Bacchus, the manager/proprietor of the hotel had to submit a new application earlier this year after the Authority rejected the application over a failure to provide documents on the establishment’s “financial soundness and capability”. A site visit to the establishment which was built at a cost of US$20M was conducted in August of this year.

Contacted for an ….