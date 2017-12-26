Gaming Authority still awaiting financial statements from SleepIn for casino application

As the Gaming Authority continues to review the application made by SleepIn International Hotel and Casino Inc. for a casino licence, the financial statements which the management of the establishment had volunteered are yet to be delivered.
“They asked for an opportunity to put in further financial documents. So far they have asked for two extensions to do that and they have not brought anything”, the Gaming Authority’s Chairman Roysdale Forde said last week.
Clifton Bacchus, the manager/proprietor of the hotel had to submit a new application earlier this year after the Authority rejected the application over a failure to provide documents on the establishment’s “financial soundness and capability”. A site visit to the establishment which was built at a cost of US$20M was conducted in August of this year.
Contacted for an ….
Small contractors closer to tapping 20 percent of gov’t contracts
Government’s promise of small contractors accessing at least 20 percent of all state contracts may be one step closer to fulfillment as the Ministry of Business prepares to roll out a pilot of the project next month.
Guyana-born Belize CJ will be unable to meet backlogged judgments deadline
Despite assurances, Guyana-born Chief Justice (CJ) of Belize Kenneth Benjamin will be unable to deliver all 32 of his delayed judgments and this could result in the Belize Bar Association making good on its threat to file proceedings to have him removed from office for misconduct.
Ramkarran says doesn’t see himself in active political role
Former People’s Progressive Party executive-turned-columnist Ralph Ramkarran says that he does not see himself in an active political role in the future but would love to serve as a mentor to young politicians who are part of a power sharing agreement.
Local courts seen improving performance via APEX
Recognizing the need for greater efficiency within regional judiciaries, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is leading the way through the development of its Advanced Performance Exponents (APEX) initiative.
It’s a boy!
Malvin Heywood is the first Christmas newborn at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).