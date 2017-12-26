Ramkarran says doesn’t see himself in active political role

Former People’s Progressive Party executive-turned-columnist Ralph Ramkarran says that he does not see himself in an active political role in the future but would love to serve as a mentor to young politicians who are part of a power sharing agreement.

In a recent interview with Stabroek News, Ramkarran said that politicians of the country’s two main political grouping, the ruling APNU+AFC and the PPP/C, are stuck in archaic political modes wanting only absolute power and have neglected the citizenry’s calls for power sharing and compromise.

It is for that reason he says that he would give his services, trading on his experience, especially fighting for a better life for the working class and those marginalized, to young and up and coming politicians who want to see unified upward mobility for all citizens and power sharing.

“I have no intention of an indication to get ….