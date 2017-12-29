Guyana/Suriname ferry service to be suspended from January 6-14 Vessel to undergo extensive repairs

The Canawaima Ferry Service, which transports passengers between Guyana and Suriname, will be out of service for nine days in January in order to facilitate extensive repairs, Terminal Manager Deyne Harry announced yesterday.

Speaking at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s end-of-year press conference, Harry said that the Canawaima Ferry Service will be completely closed from January 6 to January 14 to facilitate emergency docking in order to have all the engine and mechanical issues sorted.

“The MV Canawaima continues to experience extensive mechanical challenges as…reported last year. That prompted us to hire a tug to assist in the propulsion of the vessel, which sometimes resulted in delays. As you will see in our projections for 2018, we have scheduled emergency docking very, very early in January, where we will be forced to have complete closure of service for a nine-day period just to facilitate emergency docking,” Harry said, while pointing out that the tug is still currently being used to assist the vessel with moving. ….