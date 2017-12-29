Guyana/Suriname ferry service to be suspended from January 6-14 Vessel to undergo extensive repairs

The Canawaima Ferry Service, which transports passengers between Guyana and Suriname, will be out of service for nine days in January in order to facilitate extensive repairs, Terminal Manager Deyne Harry announced yesterday.
Speaking at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s end-of-year press conference, Harry said that the Canawaima Ferry Service will be completely closed from January 6 to January 14 to facilitate emergency docking in order to have all the engine and mechanical issues sorted.
“The MV Canawaima continues to experience extensive mechanical challenges as…reported last year. That prompted us to hire a tug to assist in the propulsion of the vessel, which sometimes resulted in delays. As you will see in our projections for 2018, we have scheduled emergency docking very, very early in January, where we will be forced to have complete closure of service for a nine-day period just to facilitate emergency docking,” Harry said, while pointing out that the tug is still currently being used to assist the vessel with moving. ….
T&T bandit killed after cornered by residents, cops
(Trinidad Guardian) Residents of El Carmen, St Helena said they risked their lives to chase an armed bandit after police officers froze in apparent fear after being shot at.
Gov’t unveils Exxon pact
-questions remain More than a year after a new petroleum agreement was signed with ExxonMobil for works in the offshore Stabroek Block and a US$18M signature bonus received in secret, government yesterday released the contract in a blaze of publicity with both partners saying it was the best in the circumstances.
Possible site for natural gas pipelines to be identified by January -Patterson
Although no definite decision has been taken on bringing natural gas on-shore through pipelines, Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson says that sometime next month the government will select a site for the proposed pipelines to land.
Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded
Part 29 Introduction In keeping with a recent undertaking, the Government of Guyana yesterday released the Petroleum Agreement entered into on its behalf by Mr.
New deadline for CJIA expansion is December 2018
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri expansion project is now slated to finish at the end of next year, CEO Ramesh Ghir said yesterday.