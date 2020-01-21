Guyana has fulfilled all of its obligations in relation to Canawaima ferry

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MoPI) wishes to respond to an article published in the Times of Suriname on January 09, 2020 under the headline, `Canawaima mid-January operational again’. This article has been brought to our attention by the Embassy of Guyana in Suriname.

The Guyana Management for the Canawaima Management Company J.V. and by extension the MoPI were alarmed by the statements emanating from the article, especially the pronouncements that Guyana has not upkept its side of the agreement. The article falsely insinuated that, “the boat never underwent a thorough renovation since its twenty years of service…This was long overdue, because the canawaima is a joint-venture of two countries and Guyana was unresponsive in contributing to maintenance expense as is stipulated in the agreement”.

Drawing from this, the MoPI in this letter will highlight the responsibilities assigned to the Management of Guyana Canawaima Ferry Service.

From 2004 to 2019 Guyana has been funding the expenses for fuel, lubricant and batteries supplied to M.V Canawaima/M. B Sandaka and salaries for Sandaka Crew. According to the Transport and Harbours Department records this amounted to one hundred and ten million nine hundred eighty-two thousand and seven hundred ninety-four Guyana dollars. Furthermore, Guyana was not required to pay the cost for the docking of the vessel.

Guyana has all of its documentation, receipts and files to prove our positions and accountability on the subject matter, so as to nullify the insinuation from the Surinamese representatives.

With all that has been written, the Government of Guyana has been willing on every end to keep the Canawaima Ferry Service operational for the benefit of both Guyana and Suriname. This is evident because on every occasion of the Canawaima vessel being inoperational, Guyana has in every situation provided a substitute vessel to continue the relations between the two counterparts as well as the full charter cost, as a consequence of this, a decision was made between the parties that Suriname will undertake all docking cost associated with the vessel.

In the good spirit of 2020, we wish that the Canawaima Ferry can go into dock and have the necessary repairs and maintenance executed so that the vessel can resume its operation in the shortest possible time.

Yours faithfully,

Krest Cummings

Senior Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Public Infrastructure