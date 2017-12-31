DDL worried sugar upheaval will cut molasses

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) yesterday expressed concern over plans for the downsizing of the sugar industry noting that its crucial molasses supply chain would be at risk.
It was the first public statement by the company on the upheaval in the industry which gathered momentum at the end of last year with the closure of the Wales sugar estate.
Three more sugar estates are targeted for closure and over 4,000 GuySuCo workers were earlier this month issued with termination letters. The closure of estates and wholesale sacking of workers is proceeding without any plan from the government on alternative employment for workers or utilising the sugar estates as going concerns.
In its statement yesterday, DDL said ….
CAL’s ATR planes giving trouble
(Trinidad Guardian) Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL)’s entire fleet of five ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft have been down for the last three days, forcing the airline to press into service its fleet of Boeing-737-800 jet aircraft to alleviate the backlog of stranded passengers.
President proposes Benjamin as Chancellor
Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo will at the request of President David Granger attend a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the possible appointment of Chief Justice of Belize, Kenneth Benjamin as Chancellor of the local judiciary.
No word on UN process for border controversy
As 2017 draws to a close a promised pronouncement on the way forward in the resolution of the Guyana-Venezuela Border controversy has not been delivered.
Wales feeling the squeeze a year after estate closure
Residents and business owners from the West Bank Demerara community of Wales and its environs say that since the closure of the estate, business has declined drastically and the community is now left “like a crying child missing its mother.” The Wales Estate has been closed by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) for more than a year and the residents of the community and its environs say that they have noticed a drastic decrease in business and money flowing through the community, which has made Christmas bleak for them.
Drainage for avenues, other areas to be looked at – Town Clerk
Efforts will be made in the New Year to address issues affecting the underground drainage channels in city avenues, says Town Clerk Royston King.