Haitians are being trafficked through Guyana

Dear Editor,
There is a little known phenomenon that has been gaining the attention of concerned Guyanese returning home from trips abroad. For some time now, large numbers of Haitians, estimated between 50 and 60, have been arriving at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
I was informed that they are not processed through immigration like other passengers. They seem to be organized and well attended to. But the final destination of these Haitian arrivals is not Guyana. Word on the street is that they will be taken backtrack to Suriname and French Guiana, and from there, some will be smuggled into the European Union.
On May 29, 2017, Kaieteur News reported that over 40 Haitians were left abandoned at the CJIA by human traffickers. Of these, 27 Haitian nationals, among them women and children, were placed in protective custody. According to the report, “10 people, including Haitians, Surinamese and Guyanese, were arrested while on their way to the airport to pick up 12 children and 15 adults.”
In June, Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge said he raised the plight of the 27 Haitian detainees with Cabinet, but apparently these Haitians are still in protective custody. According to Minister Greenidge, he has since reminded his fellow Ministers of Citizenship and Public Security to acquaint themselves with Guyana’s international obligations with regard to the treatment of migrants even as they work to resolve the matter.
“They’ve been encouraged by Cabinet to deal expeditiously with the matter before them and to go and look at the legislation and ensure that if the legislation needs to be modified or updated, it is modified and updated.”
Despite this, it is suspected that this human trafficking ring is still operational, and being aided by one or more official, or the Guyana Police Force.
These concerns must be investigated by the international community.
Yours faithfully,
Harry Gill, MP
PPP/C
Police investigation was completed
Dear Editor, The Guyana Police Force is responding to an article in yesterday’s edition of the Stabroek News under the caption ‘Agricola woman still awaiting word on probe of police crossfire shooting’ on page 17.
The President has improperly and unconstitutionally delayed the appointment of a Gecom chairman
Dear Editor, First we had the unreasonable defence by those supportive of President Granger’s strange interpretation of Article 161 (2).
Many security companies offer only the myth of security
Dear Editor, All the current hullabaloo about insecure women, all of whom in fact are security guards, reminds me of the incident, more vividly than others, of some years ago.
Urling’s criticism of GFF unconscionable
Dear Editor, It is unconscionable to think that Mr Urling, whose tenure resulted in FIFA blocking funds to Guyana’s football programme subsequently, is criticising the GFF Executive and Secretariat.
Hope for better seems to be a fleeting illusion
Dear Editor, On October 5, 1992, Guyana experienced a desperately needed second chance at a better life after the British left in 1966.