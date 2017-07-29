Guyana loses to Mexico at CentroBasket U17 tournament

Guyana’s winless streak in the Central America & Caribbean Basketball Championships (CentroBasket) U17 tournament continued yesterday with the team going down to Mexico 63-74 in the Dominican Republic.

It was Guyana’s best showing thus far following their 63-114 loss to The Bahamas and 48-115 defeat to Puerto Rico in the previous group matches.

Kevon Wiggins once again led the Guyanese with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists while Nigel Bowen had a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds.

The next best scorers were Shamar France and Andrew Johnson with eight and six points respectively. For the Mexicans, Moises Andriassi recorded a double-double of 25 points and 11 rebounds while Javier Gonzalez chipped in with 15 points.

Jared Perez and Leonardo De Coninck added five points each, while Marco Salcido and Arturo Castillon netted four points apiece.

The top three teams from the tournament will qualify to the FIBA U18 Americas Championship in St Catharines, Canada from June 11-17 2018.