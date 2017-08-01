Ann’s Grove gets past Pele in Hamilton Green football tournament
Ann’s Grove downed Pele FC by a 3-1 margin, when the Hamilton Green football tournament continued Sunday at the Victoria Community Center ground, East Coast of Demerara.
Daniel Pellew opened the scoring with a ninth minute conversion while Terrence Cummings increased the lead with his 18th minute strike.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In
Most Read This Week
-
Joel Ghansham loses $7.5m in burglary
-
Canje teen found with throat slit in apartment
-
Sixteen prisoners shot in ‘extreme disorder’ at Lusignan
-
Ex-magistrate held over alleged attempt to pervert course of justice
-
Escapee found in Kitty latrine
-
Crabwood Creek farmer critical after gang attack
-
Escapee killed in confrontation with Joint Services
-
Astor being torn down
Comments
About these comments