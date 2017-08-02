World Hopes spots at stake at this year’s Pre and Mini Cadet TT tournament in J/ca

The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for top honours at this year’s Caribbean pre- and mini cadet championships scheduled for August 21-27 at the National Arena, Kingston, Jamaica.

Already the GTTA has embarked on training sessions for the provisional squad named at the National Gymnasium under top coaches Idi Lewis and Linden Johnson, Dwain Dick and Xenophen Goliath.