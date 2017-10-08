Wu replaces Executive Committee with Executive Bureau

Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), has officially been appointed International Boxing Association (AIBA) Executive Bureau Member following a decision by the president of AIBA Dr Ching Kuo Wu to disband the Executive Committee.

The Executive Bureau which replaces the previous AIBA Executive Committee, is made up of only four individuals and will have the task of charting the course and vision for the sport globally.

The sport had been plunged into controversy following a no confidence motion against Wu by the AIBA Executive Committee which then set up an Interim Management Committee…..