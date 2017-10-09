Top teams reach Futsal quarter-finals

Sparta Boss, Back Circle, Future Stars and Leopold Street sealed their berth’s to the quarterfinal round, when the inaugural Street Vibes Entertainment, ‘Futsal Championship’ continued on Saturday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Sparta Boss overcame Swag Entertainment 3-2 with Sheldon Shepherd, Calvin Moore and Eusi Phillips scored in the fourth, seventh and 19th minute each.

For the Lindeners, Shane Luckie and Deon Charter etched their name on the scorer’s sheet in the sixth and 14th minute respectively.

Similarly, Leopold Street edged Tucville 2-1 with Okeene Fraser and Sheldon Profit scoring in the third and 13th minute respectively while Leon Richardson netted for the loser in the seventh minute.

Also, Future Stars downed New Market Street 4-2 with Jermin Junior netting twice in the first and 16th minute while Jamal Cozier and Keiron Solomon netted in the 12th and 14th minute respectively.

For New Market Street, Dwayne Lawrence and Orin Moore scored in the fifth and 18thminute.

Back Circle dismissed Meadowbrook Kings (MBK) All-Stars 4-0 with Selwyn Williams, Stephon McLean, Runel Gordon and Jermaine Beckles scoring in the third, sixth, 13th and 14th minute respectively. In other results, Hustlers downed Dave and Celina’s All-Stars 4-2.

Amoniki Rogers bagged a brace in the 14th and 17th minute, while Josiah Charles and Kwame Holder scored in the second and third minute respectively.

For the loser, Keon Sears and Kwame Holder netted in the fourth and 11th minute respectively. Silver Bullets upset Gold is Money 3-1 as Damion Williams recorded a double in the 13th and 15th minute while Jermaine Samuels netted in the 14th minute. On target in the loss was Jamal Pedro in the 16th minute.

Albouystown-A downed North Ruimveldt 2-1 on penalty kicks, after regulation time ended 2-2. Travis Martin tallied a double in the sixth and 17th minute for Albouystown-A while Joshua Brown and Eon Alleyne found the back of the net in the fourth and fifth minute for North Ruimveldt.

Broad Street crushed African Team 4-2 with Daniel Favourite netting twice in the third and 12th minute, while Rocky Gravesande, Devon Johnson, Ryan Dowden and Akosi Jarvis scored in the eighth, 14th, 15th and 16th minute respectively.

For the African Team, siblings Benjamin and Kenneth Opara scored in the fifth and 17thminute apiece. The event resumes tomorrow at the same venue with the final group round.

Winner of the tournament will pocket $700,000 and the championship trophy, while the second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding accolade.

The sponsors of the event are Banks DIH Limited, the Guyana Police Force, Windjammer International Hotel and Cuisine and 94.1 Boom FM.

Fixtures- October 10th

Swag Entertainment vs African Team-19:00hrs

MBK All-Stars vs Tucville-19:30hrs

Hustlers’ vs New Market Street-20:00hrs

Future Stars vs Dave and Celina’s-20:30hrs

Gold is Money vs North Ruimveldt-21:00hrs

Albouystown-A vs Silver Bullets-21:30hrs

Back Circle vs Leopold Street-22:00hrs

Sparta Boss vs Broad Street-22:30hrs